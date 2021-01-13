Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $671,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,703,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,787,543 shares of company stock worth $127,290,521.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

