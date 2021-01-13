Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 102,957 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. JFrog comprises 2.4% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. 9,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

