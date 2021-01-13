H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 96.8% in December

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 349,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. H-CYTE had a negative net margin of 653.00% and a negative return on equity of 131,169.42%.

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

