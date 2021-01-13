Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $9.09 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $56,550.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00393274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,630,644 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

