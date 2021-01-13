GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Update

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GTGDF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. GT Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

