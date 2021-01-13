GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Update

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GTGDF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,194. GT Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51.
About GT Gold
