Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GRUSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 129,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,012. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
Grown Rogue International Company Profile
