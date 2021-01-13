Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRUSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 129,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,012. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

