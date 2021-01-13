GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRWG. BidaskClub raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 88,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,999. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.59 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.