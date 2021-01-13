Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)’s share price rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Groupe Gorgé to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

Groupe GorgÃ© SA operates in the areas of smart safety systems, protection of high-risk installations, and 3D printing in France, Europe, and internationally. The Smart Safety Systems division develops technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments for the defense, maritime, aeronautics, nuclear, energy, transportation, and industrial equipment sectors.

