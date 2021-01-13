Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.37

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Grin has a market cap of $22.94 million and $13.64 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,415.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.02 or 0.03083438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00395844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.01353376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00584297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00471128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00331506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,706,360 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.