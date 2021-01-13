Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GFF. Stephens started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Griffon stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.01. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Griffon by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

