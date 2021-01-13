Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.18

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.18 and traded as low as $107.00. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 1,007,446 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.11 million and a P/E ratio of -41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.18.

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

