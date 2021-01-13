Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,036 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

