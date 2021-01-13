Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,912 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 284.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

