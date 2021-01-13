Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,109 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

