Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,788 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Raven Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Raven Industries stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

