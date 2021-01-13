Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,709 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

