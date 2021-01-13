Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,546 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in InterDigital by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

