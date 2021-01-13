Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,546 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.