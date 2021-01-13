Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,476 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unisys were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Unisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 211.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UIS opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UIS shares. BidaskClub raised Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

