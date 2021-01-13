Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veritex were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 over the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

