Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $845,000 Stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Several research firms have commented on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

