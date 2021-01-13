Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $822,000 Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.