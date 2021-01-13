Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $768,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

