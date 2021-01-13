Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

