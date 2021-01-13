Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMAB opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

