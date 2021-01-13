Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

