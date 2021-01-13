Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

