Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 509.4% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 399,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.