Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,611.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

