Granite Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

