Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

