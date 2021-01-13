Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

