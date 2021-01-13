Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,640 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,625 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,702,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

