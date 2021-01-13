Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 545 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.