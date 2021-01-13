Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) shares rose 19.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 1,358,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 596,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a market cap of C$253.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.92.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich purchased 50,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,640. Also, Director John Lagourgue acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$508,402.18.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

