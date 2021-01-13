GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

GPX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,476. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 330,828 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

