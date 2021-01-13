Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) (LON:GSF) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.62 ($1.39). 670,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 517,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.17 million and a P/E ratio of -36.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF.L)’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In related news, insider Thomas Murley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £30,600 ($39,979.10).

