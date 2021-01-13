Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Shares Gap Up to $2,840.00

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,840.00, but opened at $2,990.00. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) shares last traded at $2,990.00, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £225.04 million and a P/E ratio of 31.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,210.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) news, insider Steven Charles Birks sold 9,300 shares of Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($38.54), for a total transaction of £274,350 ($358,440.03).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

