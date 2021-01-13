Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 60,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.