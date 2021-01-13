Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) PT Lowered to $4.25

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

