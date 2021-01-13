Golar LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,471 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,031% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

GMLP traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 215,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,722. The firm has a market cap of $233.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

