GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ GOCO remained flat at $$14.81 on Tuesday. 1,450,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

