Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.49. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 31,752 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.