Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.49. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 31,752 shares traded.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
