Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.