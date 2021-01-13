Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GWR opened at C$20.72 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.73.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

