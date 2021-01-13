Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.