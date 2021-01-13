Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. 1,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,014. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20.

