Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $277.54. 110,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

