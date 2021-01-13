Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 245,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,746. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

