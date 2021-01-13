Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $241.91. 21,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $244.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

